Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the new talk of the town among the audience after they confirmed that they are getting married. Both stars took to their social media account and posted some romantic pictures together, which won the hearts of their fans. Already, their combined post on Instagram has around 26 million likes in less than 15 hours, which is surely a massive milestone.

In this article, let’s have a look at the combined net worth of the newest couple who are engaged to be married soon.

What is the net worth of Taylor Swift?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Swift has around $1.5 billion net worth right now. Swift became a billionaire in late May 2024. Her ‘Eras’ tour has also contributed significantly manner towards her major net worth.

From this tour, she has grossed around $2.2 billion in ticket sales, which is indeed an exceptional number. Talking about her annual earnings, as per Forbes, her fortune incorporates nearly $800 million from royalties and touring. Additionally, her music catalog generated around $600 million.

Swift is not fond of many luxury cars, but still has a great collection. Below is the list of cars she reportedly owned or still owns in her life.

Ferrari 458 Italia

Mercedes-AMG G63

Porsche 911 Turbo

Mercedes Maybach S650

Audi R8

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Cadillac Escalade

Lexus SC430 Convertible

Mercedes-Benz Viano

Nissan Qashqai

Toyota Sequoia

Talking about her real estate portfolio, she owns nearly $150 million worth of real estate around the United States. It includes: a property in Nashville which worth at least around $6 million. She also has a mansion in Rhode Island of nearly 11,000 square feet, which today holds a value of around $30 million. Similar to this, she owns an apartment in New York City worth around $50 million and another in Los Angeles valued at approximately $70 million..

What is the net worth of Travis Kelce?

Talking about Travis Kelce, his net worth is around $90 million with a salary of $17 million. One of the primary sources of Travis’ earnings is his salary from the NFL. Over the past 10 years, he has reportedly earned around $80 million from his NFL career.

His earning gets an additional bonus from the deals with the company, and he earns around $5 million per year from it. The list includes companies like McDonald’s, State Farm, T-Mobile & more. In real estate, Travis purchased a mansion in Kansas City for approximately $995,000. In October 2023, he also bought a 16,000-square-foot mansion in a gated community for $6 million.

Kelce has an epic car collection of around $1.4 million. According to the Sun, the list includes:

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle (electric converted, Tesla engine)

Aston Martin Vanquish

Mercedes-AMG G63 (“G-Wagon”)

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Aston Martin Vantage

Cadillac Escalade

GMC Hummer

Land Rover Range Rover

GMC Terrain SUV

What is the combined net worth of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce?

With this, the combined net worth of Travis and Taylor reached around $1.59 billion, which is a gigantic number in terms of earnings.

For more Hollywood News, stay tuned to KoiMoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Puts On A Busty Show In An All-Black Ensemble Oozing Out S*xy Boss Babe Vibes, Making Her Admirers Go Down On Their Knees & Say Yes To Her Every Demand!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News