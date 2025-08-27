Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. After years of dating each other and countless high profile appearances, be it at the Eras Tour or the Super Bowl, the pop star and the NFL player are set to get married. Known as Tayvis by fans, the couple started dating in 2023 during her bestselling tour.

Ever since, they have supported one another through everything, the Super Bowl loss of Kansas City Chiefs, the team Travis plays tight end for, Taylor reclaiming her masters and now they are engaged. Here’s everything we know about the massive sparkler on the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s ring.

What We Know About Taylor Swift’s $1–5 Million Ring Designed By Travis Kelce

Taylor took to her Instagram to share photos from the dreamy proposal and captioned them, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” As per Page Six, Travis designed the engagement ring set in a yellow gold band himself with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The elongated stone is set on an engraved band and according to Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand, this was quite a popular style in the 18th and 19th centuries as it was “prized for its chunky facets and romantic sparkle.” He estimated the stone’s size to be around 9 carats and valued it at $1 million.

“The ring design is hand engraved with claw prongs, incorporating heirloom charm into a modern setting,” Ajay shared. Laura Taylor, engagement ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds pointed out the soft edge cut and called it a dreamy and romantic ring suiting Taylor’s signature style by standing out.

She continued, “The old mine cut, the engraved band, and the warm tone of the gold create something that feels a lot more personal and timeless.” Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini estimated the stone to be in the range of 7 to 10 carats and also estimated it to be somewhere around $1 million.

He called the design a “blend of vintage charm and modern minimalism” and stated that the sparkling ring “nods to antique inspirations, giving the ring a romantic, heirloom-like quality.” Meanwhile, George Khalife, a top jeweler told The US Sun, that the ring could be in the $1 to 5 million range.

He estimated the stone to be between 10 to 20 carats and estimated the price of the ring to be a lot higher than the others. “This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting and it’s super popular right now,” he said, and felt it could be an old mine diamond which has a lot of history.

While the price range estimation differs, the jewelers can agree on one thing, the antique feel and vibe of the ring fits Taylor quite seamlessly.

