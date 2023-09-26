Selena Gomez has been leaving us hypnotised with her wardrobe from the Paris trip; after prowling like a leopardess in an animal print outfit, the songstress is ready to talk business in her latest look, and her fans could only say yes to her apart from anything else. The singer/actress is reportedly all set to become a billionaire by the end of this year, and she surely is dressing for the part already, and we ain’t complaining.

this has been definitely the year of Miss Gomez fashion-wise, as she has been slaying like a queen on multiple occasions. Sel has always been an advocate of body positivity, and her latest fashions are proof of that and the sheer confidence with which she carries herself; no wonder she is the most followed woman on Instagram.

Selena Gomez’s latest look from her Paris trip exudes power and glam all at the same time, and her pictures from the City of Love have been going viral on social media platform X; she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram story as well. The Single Soon crooner put on a busty display in her all-black ensemble, comprising of a black bodysuit with a wide neckline flaunting her ample bust. She paired it with a pair of loose-fitted trousers and completed the outfit with a cropped blazer.

Selena sported a stylish pair of heels complimenting her sleek OOTD as she accessorised it with a chunky silver belt and a pair of silver earrings. Even her makeup was completely on point as she went for a bold green shade for her eyes as eyeshadow to balance and break the monotonous blackness of her look.

Selena Gomez had full coverage foundation on with a perfect contour, and keeping the classiness of the look intact, she opted for n*de mauvish lip shade. She kept her hair open and ironed parted in the middle, amplifying the look even more. The Only Murders in the Building actress surely was in the mood to show her authority through her style, and she did it without a flaw.

Check out the pictures of Selena Gomez on X, which have rightfully set the internet on fire!

Selena Gomez is literally perfect pic.twitter.com/FYdqKw0LvR — Rebal🍒 (@TheAngeIsg) September 25, 2023

Selena Gomez is seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/pL54RQx8rG — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 25, 2023

Selena Gomez in Paris, France. 9/25 pic.twitter.com/pWKqAQRfuy — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 25, 2023

Selena Gomez avec des fans à Paris (25/09) J’ai trop mal au Coeur 🥺

pic.twitter.com/ChRyYHaWDF — SELENA GOMEZ FRANCE (@selena_sourcefr) September 25, 2023

