Well, after waiting for hours, finally, Parineeti Chopra has shared the gorgeous love-filled pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle. Yes, the Ishaqzaade actress is now happily married to the love of her life, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, and we are beyond happy to see the pictures. The fairytale wedding pictures screamed love and light. And while the newlywed couple looked absolutely stunning, let’s delve into their lookbook. Scroll ahead to read further.

Ever since they were spotted together, the B’town knew something was up. Some speculated that Parineeti was going to join the political party, while others stirred up their dating reports. And we all know which one turned out to be true.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding venue was beautifully decorated while maintaining the white wedding theme, and the dulha-dulhan complimented the beauty with their own looks.

While Parineeti Chopra can be seen wearing a gorgeous champagne-coloured lehenga choli for the wedding, beautifully curated by Manish Malhotra, the groom, Raghav Chadha, complimented her with his minimalistic ivory white sherwani. Pari accessorised her look with an emerald green and diamond stone-studded polki jadau neckpiece, ear studs, and a statement maang teeka. Meri Pyaari Bindu actress accentuated the look with baby pink chooda and kaleera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

For makeup, Parineeti opted for something subtle to keep the focus only on her lehenga. With a full coverage foundation, smokey eyes, soft pink blush and a matte pink lip shade- she completed the look. However, what stole the show was her long customised veil that featured her hubby, Raghav Chadha’s name on it, written in the Devanagari dialect. So pretty!

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”

Congratulations to the newlywed!

