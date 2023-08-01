Bollywood’s ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together party, which was attended by veteran actress Rekha along with young stars Parineeti Chopra, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Manish is known for hosting grand house parties for his industry friends, at his Mumbai residence.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared the glimpses of the one such evening at his home.

In the string of photos, Manish can be seen hosting the beautiful ladies – including Rekha, Janhvi, Parineeti, Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan.

Rekha is looking her stylish best in a black co-ord set, paired it with a black-and-white striped headband and black round sunglasses. She completed the look with her iconic red lips.

She is hugging Janhvi from behind for the photos.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in a white dress, with balloon sleeves. She kept her hair open, and completed the attire with no-makeup look. Her younger sister Khushi donned a black crop top and paired it with a blue denim jeans. She completed the look with a watch, black handbag, and no-makeup.

Parineeti also opted for a black co-ord set, her hair tyed in a ponytail, and minimal makeup.

Manish captioned the photos as, “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love.”

Parineeti Chopra also shared a picture with Rekha, wherein, both are seen cutely hugging each other.

Fans took to the comment section, and heaped praises on the senior actor Rekha. They wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town Rekha”, “Rekha looks cooler than Kapoor girls”, “Eyes on Rekha ji”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manish has recently launched his new collection at a Couture show.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen as Nisha in ‘Bawaal’, alongside Varun Dhawan. She next has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’.

Parineeti will be next seen in ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Khushi will be seen with Suhana Khan in ‘The Archies’.

While, Rekha was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Rafta Rafta’, in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’.

