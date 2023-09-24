Shenaaz Gill is riding the success ladder multiple steps at a time and we are just sitting back relaxed to watch the desi queen go from strength to strength. Out of all the contestants Bigg Boss has seen so far, Shehnaaz has emerged as the most successful, proving her mettle as an actor while also bringing her top game to the table on the fashion front. During the promotions of her latest outing, Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz let her inner fashionista shine through, serving multiple killer looks in one day, even leaving the leading lady Bhumi Pendekar behind.

As Shehnaaz Gill continues to drop bombshell pictures on her Instagram account, creating the perfect mood board for every fashion girlie, we arrange her looks for what can be your next fashion-forward day. Let’s get started!

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Vision in White

Begin the day with a chic white ensemble radiating a harmonious aura while channeling an unbothered attitude proving you are incredible when it comes to fashion outings. Shehnaaz Gill’s high-end one-sleeve feather-trimmed crepe mini dress showcased her willingness to experiment with her fashion choices, and that’s the exact attitude we need in our lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devanshi Tuli (@devanshi.15)

2. Orange Is The New Black

Proceed with your day in an orange-draped dress that is the perfect sartorial pick for a brunch date. Shehnaaz’s ensemble featuring a long sleeve cascading to form a drape, along with a plunging neckline, a backless detail, and an asymmetric hem makes for a perfect figure-hugging silhouette to display envious curves in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

3. An Eventful Pick

Headed for an event? Shehnaaz Gill’s gorgeous golden dress can make you look dressed to the nines with minimum effort. Flaunt those collarbones in this halterneck mesh gown with corset detailing at the midriff, boasting sequin work all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

4. Party In Style

Last but not least, let your hair loose and party like there’s no tomorrow in this silver mini-metallic dress featuring a halter neck that screams high-end fashion. You can also go the Shehnaaz Gill way and add a pop of colour with make-up for a vibrant feel all night long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Which one of Shehnaaz Gill’s outfits is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such fashion tales, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Disha Patani Oozes Oomph In A Ruched White Tiny Dress Flaunting Her Busty Assets In A Plunging Neckline Making Us Go “Kendall Jenner, Who?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News