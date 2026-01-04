Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to become the 10th fastest film to cross its first mega milestone at the worldwide box office. The James Cameron-helmed film will also help him earn a unique accomplishment in the history of cinema. This movie is also on track to hit a major milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The film has entered the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Finding Nemo and a few Harry Potter films to move closer to the all-time top 50 list worldwide. Avatar 3 might be earning strong numbers, but it might end up being the only installment in the trilogy to cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

According to the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $14 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. It has reached a cumulative total of $279.9 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, Avatar 3 has reached a cumulative total of $669 million in just two weeks. Allied to the domestic cume of $279.9 million, the worldwide collection is $948.9 million in 15 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $279.9 million

International – $669.0 million

Worldwide – $948.9 million

Set to become the 10th fastest film to cross $1 billion worldwide

According to reports, Avatar 3 is expected to be the 10th fastest film to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Avengers: Endgame holds the record for being the fastest film to cross $1 billion, achieving this in just 5 days. Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the mega milestone in 14 days, while Avatar: Fire and Ash will cross it in 18 days.

Check out the top 10 fastest films to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide

Avengers: Endgame – 5 days Avengers: Infinity War – 11 days Ne Zha 2 – 12 days Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 12 days Spider-Man: No Way Home – 12 days Jurassic World – 13 days Avatar: The Way of Water – 14 days Zootopia 2 – 17 days Furious 7 – 17 days Avatar: Fire and Ash – 18 days

Also, after Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses $1 billion, James Cameron will become the only filmmaker to cross the $1 billion milestone four times. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 47: Inches Away From Surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth & Achieving This Remarkable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News