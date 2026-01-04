Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good was released in November 2025 and crossed $300 million milestone domestically. It is on track to achieve a remarkable feat at the box office in North America. The film is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth to accomplish this feat, and it is happening in its 7th weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ariana’s film has amassed over $500 million at the worldwide box office. It is the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. The musical fantasy is less than $12 million away from surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps as 2025’s 12th highest-grosser worldwide. Breaking into 2025’s global top 10 is challenging at this point, as it would require surpassing Superman’s $616.7 million total to achieve this feat.

Wicked: For Good’s domestic box office collection after 47 days

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked: For Good collected $1.2 million on its 7th Friday at the box office in North America. The film declined by 35.8% from last Boxing Day Friday. It has also lost 123 theaters on Thursday, and with that, the film’s domestic total after 47 days is $337.8 million from 1,885 theaters.

Inches away from becoming Universal’s top grosser of 2025

For the uninitiated, Jurassic World: Rebirth, led by Scarlett Johansson, is the highest-grossing Universal release of 2025 in North America, but not for long. Wicked: Good is less than $2 million away from surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth’s $339.6 million domestic haul and becoming the highest-grossing Universal release of 2025 domestically.

Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M Chu, is the sequel to 2024’s Wicked, and it collected $510.7 million worldwide after six weeks. Domestically, the film is poised to earn between $3 million and $3.5 million on its seventh three-day weekend. The Wicked sequel is also available on digital platforms now, and it was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $337.8 million

International – $172.9 million

Worldwide – $510.7 million

