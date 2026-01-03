Universal’s Wicked: For Good is focused on surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth’s domestic haul as the studio’s highest-grossing film in 2025 in North America. Meanwhile, it is edging closer to surpassing an Ant-Man installment to move closer to the all-time 250 highest-grossing films list worldwide. It has also surpassed a Marvel movie to achieve the #260 rank in the all-time global list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wicked: For Good at the worldwide box office

The Wicked sequel has been made available digitally, but it is still holding strong at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the musical fantasy collected $1.2 million on its 6th Thursday, New Year’s Day, at the domestic box office. It only dropped by 14.8% from last Thursday, despite the numerous new releases. The film’s domestic total has hit the $336.6 million cume after New Year’s Day.

Domestically, Wicked: For Good is just $3 million away from surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth’s $339.6 million domestic haul and becoming Universal’s highest-grossing film in 2025. Internationally, the film has reached a cumulative total of $172.9 million, and with that, the worldwide collection has surpassed the $509.5 million mark. It is the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $336.6 million

International – $172.9 million

Worldwide – $509.5 million

On track to surpass the first Ant-Man movie worldwide

Ant-Man is one of the popular movie franchises in the MCU, and Wicked: For Good is on track to beat the second-highest-grossing Ant-Man movie at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Ant-Man collected $519.3 million worldwide in its theatrical run. It is also the #258 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Wicked’s sequel is now just $10 million away from surpassing the second-highest-grossing Ant-Man film and achieving the #258 rank. It will thus edge closer to the all-time top 250 highest-grossing films list worldwide.

How does it stack up against other Ant-Man movies?

Ant-Man and the Wasp – $622.6 million Ant-Man – $519.3 million Wicked: For Good – $509.5 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $476.07 million

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good was released on November 21 and is now available digitally as PVOD and for rent.

