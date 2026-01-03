Disney’s Zootopia 2 keeps exploding at the box office in China and remains at the top spot in the local rankings. It has crossed another major milestone in China, becoming the second film in the history of cinema to achieve this feat in a single overseas market. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel has crossed the domestic haul of its predecessor after its impressive collection on New Year’s Day. Globally, it is also adding winning numbers to its collection. In China as well, the Zootopia sequel is the all-time second-highest-grossing Hollywood film, challenging the top crown of Avengers: Endgame.

Crosses the $600 million milestone at the box office in China

According to industry insider Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected solid $11.4 million on its 6th Friday at the box office in China. It has reportedly collected the biggest 6th Friday ever for Hollywood releases in China with a striking surge of 375% from last Friday, with 118k screenings. It has thus surpassed the $600.9 million cumulative total in just 38 days.

Second film ever to cross $600 million in a single international market

It has also been reported that the Zootopia sequel has become the second film ever in the history of cinema to cross $600 million in a single international market. The animated feature has joined the league of Avengers: Endgame after crossing this major milestone. It is now just $32 million away from surpassing Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever at the Chinese box office. Zootopia’s sequel has already collected $1 million in pre-sales for today, the 6th Saturday.

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, has collected $344.6 million domestically and $1.13 billion overseas, bringing the worldwide total to $1.47 billion cume. It is the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, just behind Ne Zha 2‘s $2.2 billion total gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Marty Supreme North America Box office Day 14: Edges Closer To $50M Mark After Recording A24’s Biggest 2nd Thursday Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News