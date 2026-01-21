Sunny Deol is all set to roar in the theaters, and it seems that the entire nation is ready to march! The Gadar actor is all set to reclaim his throne as the King of Sequels with his upcoming war epic, Border 2. While the hype of the film is already sky-high, the latest trends from BookMyShow suggest that the film is set to break records!

After the historic success of Gadar 2, all eyes are on how Sunny Deol will follow up with the sequel to India’s most iconic war film. In the last 24 hours, it has witnessed a massive surge in its ticket sales on BMS, which opened at almost 8.2K ticket sales on the opening day of the advance booking!

This is Hindustan Zindabad level of momentum, and in the last 72 hours, the momentum has built steadily! In the last 24 hours, the film has witnessed a 36% jump in ticket sales on BMS. On day 2, Border 2 registered a ticket sale of 44.5K, which witnessed a good jump at the ticket window!

41 Tickets Per Minute!

On the third day of advance booking, the film registered a ticket sale of 41 tickets every single minute. The total ticket sales of the film stand at 112.98K on BMS. On January 20, the war film registered a ticket sale of 60.15K.

Check out the ticket pre-sales of the film on BookMyShow.

January 18: 8.28K

January 19: 44.55K

January 20: 60.15K

Total: 112.98K

Sunny Deol‘s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath is clearly working its magic at the box office once again. It would be interesting to see if the ticket pre-sales of Border 2 will manage to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS.

