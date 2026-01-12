Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu X Reviews
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu X Reviews (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, is now running in theaters as a Sankranti film. The early viewers of the movie have posted their responses on X (formerly Twitter). Their tweets are filled with excitement, celebration, and a few concerns about the second half of the movie.

For most of Chiranjeevi’s fans, the film marked the return of the superstar’s vintage charm. However, some fans were not so impressed with the movie itself.

X Users Share Their Reactions On Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

One viewer called the first half of the movie a complete blockbuster and praised Chiranjeevi’s comedy, emotions, and screen presence. The second half has a few minor lapses, but it is equally entertaining. His final verdict: “Overall, a blockbuster movie.”

Another user only rated the film 2.85/5, providing a more balanced reaction.

One user appreciated the film’s fight scenes, hook steps, and comedic timing. She liked the fatherly emotions and termed “Meesala Pilla” as the charmer in the movie. For the netizen, it was a one-man show by the Boss and a perfect Sankranti watch.

One netizen wrote in Telugu that the movie was fun to watch with family and said he felt “a warmth” throughout. The user rated it a perfect Sankranti film.

Another viewer celebrated the film for Chiranjeevi’s swag, mannerisms, and comedy. He tweeted, “Boss returns swag,elevations and comedy 🔥😍🔥 First half is a Boss one-man show 🙌 second half delivers vintage fights and emotions Overall — A perfect Sankranthi entertainer with classic Boss vibes 🎉 WORTH FOR WATCHING…!!.”

Not all reactions were positive, however. One user wrote in Telugu that Chiru’s acting, Venky’s cameo, songs, cinematography, and direction were good. However, they felt the story was routine, the villain’s track was weak, and the climax was boring. He rated the film 2/5 and called it below average.

Other reactions followed.

Overall Verdict

Based on X reactions, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu seems to be well-received by fans who enjoy Chiranjeevi’s comedy, energy, and style. The first half is getting strong praise, while the second half divides opinions due to a few predictable portions and a weak villain track. For many, it works as a fun Sankranti family entertainer, while for others, it falls short of expectations.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Plot

The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer tells the story of a security officer trying to protect his estranged wife and family from a former police officer. While doing so, he tries to rebuild past relationships with his family.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Kalamkaval OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Mammootty & Vinayakan’s Gritty Mollywood Crime Thriller Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out