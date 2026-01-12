Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, is now running in theaters as a Sankranti film. The early viewers of the movie have posted their responses on X (formerly Twitter). Their tweets are filled with excitement, celebration, and a few concerns about the second half of the movie.

For most of Chiranjeevi’s fans, the film marked the return of the superstar’s vintage charm. However, some fans were not so impressed with the movie itself.

X Users Share Their Reactions On Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

One viewer called the first half of the movie a complete blockbuster and praised Chiranjeevi’s comedy, emotions, and screen presence. The second half has a few minor lapses, but it is equally entertaining. His final verdict: “Overall, a blockbuster movie.”

2nd half avg anna yeparaasi evadra.. 2nd half is equally entertaining. Just few mins here and there has issues. Overall Blockbusee move 🔥 #MSVPG #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru https://t.co/y4PjJ59rW6 — Vikas (@CHIRUFAN4) January 12, 2026

Another user only rated the film 2.85/5, providing a more balanced reaction.

One user appreciated the film’s fight scenes, hook steps, and comedic timing. She liked the fatherly emotions and termed “Meesala Pilla” as the charmer in the movie. For the netizen, it was a one-man show by the Boss and a perfect Sankranti watch.

Boss entry fight n hook step🔥🔥

Comedy timing iythe excellent . Father sentiment worked well. Meesala pilla song is the charmer🤌🏻 Total ga Boss one man show A prfct Sankranti film#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru https://t.co/rzmD2yhXFK — ' (@Sreedivyaaa) January 12, 2026

One netizen wrote in Telugu that the movie was fun to watch with family and said he felt “a warmth” throughout. The user rated it a perfect Sankranti film.

📍 AMB screen 1 #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru

Family tho ella, movie was so fun, Oka uupu occhindi

10/10 cinema

Sankranthi ante Anil ravipudi eh 🔥 #Chiranjeevi #Venkatesh #AnilRavipudi pic.twitter.com/Cjl73NojD7 — RugvedhDHFM KingOfSerengeti thaaluka (@RugvedhX) January 12, 2026

Another viewer celebrated the film for Chiranjeevi’s swag, mannerisms, and comedy. He tweeted, “Boss returns swag,elevations and comedy 🔥😍🔥 First half is a Boss one-man show 🙌 second half delivers vintage fights and emotions Overall — A perfect Sankranthi entertainer with classic Boss vibes 🎉 WORTH FOR WATCHING…!!.”

Boss returns swag,elevations and comedy 🔥😍🔥 First half is a Boss one-man show 🙌

second half delivers vintage fights and emotions Overall — A perfect Sankranthi entertainer with classic Boss vibes 🎉

WORTH FOR WATCHING…!!#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru https://t.co/sDKVRrWbiz — 𝑺âthwīk 💫 (@Sathvik_MB) January 12, 2026

Not all reactions were positive, however. One user wrote in Telugu that Chiru’s acting, Venky’s cameo, songs, cinematography, and direction were good. However, they felt the story was routine, the villain’s track was weak, and the climax was boring. He rated the film 2/5 and called it below average.

#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru review 👇 చిరు యాక్టింగ్ , వెంకీ cameo , సాంగ్స్ సినిమాంటోగ్రఫీ, డైరెక్షన్ బాగున్నాయి…. rotine story ,సినిమా కొన్ని చోట్ల నవ్వుతాం , weak విలన్ ట్రాక్, బోరింగ్ క్లైమాక్స్… below average మూవీ.. rating: 2/5 — MORN ⁵ ☀️ (@mornfive) January 12, 2026

Other reactions followed.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu proves it loud & clear — when Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu’s grace leads, theatres don’t just run… they celebrate 🍿🔥

Pure mass with class, emotions with entertainment.

This one is meant for the big screen.#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru pic.twitter.com/2p6B42dnpl — heytarun04 (@heytarun04) January 12, 2026

Watched mana shankara vara Prasad premiers yesterday in prasads screen 3 loved the sound BOSS IS BACK

Go with your family and enjoy without a doubt pic.twitter.com/piPD3Q1osg — the__tejas.p (@KamalaSahu44718) January 12, 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is thoroughly @KChiruTweets’s show, supported by a well-placed cameo from Venkatesh, Nayanthara doing what she does best, and @AnilRavipudi’s trademark family-friendly comedy drama. The film kicks off straight away with the lead’s introduction,… — Srikanth (@SrikanthP111) January 12, 2026

Overall Verdict

Based on X reactions, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu seems to be well-received by fans who enjoy Chiranjeevi’s comedy, energy, and style. The first half is getting strong praise, while the second half divides opinions due to a few predictable portions and a weak villain track. For many, it works as a fun Sankranti family entertainer, while for others, it falls short of expectations.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Plot

The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer tells the story of a security officer trying to protect his estranged wife and family from a former police officer. While doing so, he tries to rebuild past relationships with his family.

