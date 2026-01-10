The Raja Saab has been one of the most highly anticipated Telugu releases of 2026. Directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy has an ensemble cast with Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt leading the way. The grand scale of the movie promises a majestic cinematic experience.

The Raja Saab Cast Fees

Now that the film has been released in theaters and is doing well at the box office, fans are curious about the actors’ salaries for playing their roles in the movie. Here’s what we know so far.

Prabhas

Prabhas remains one of the highest-paid stars in the country. He usually gets around ₹150 crore for a movie. For Raja Saab, reports suggest that Prabhas agreed to take a lower salary to show his support for the project. He reportedly received around ₹100 crore for the film. The reason for this pay cut was to allocate funds to special effects and production work, allowing the film to maintain its grand scale.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who plays a key role as the movie’s antagonist, was paid about ₹5 to ₹6 crores for the film.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani was also a part of the movie. He got paid around ₹1 crore. The famous comedy actor Brahmanandam got around ₹80 lakh.

Riddhi Kumar

Among the three lead actresses, Riddhi Kumar reportedly received the highest fee at ₹3 crore. She plays the role of Anitha in the movie.

Malavika Mohanan & Nidhhi Agerwal

Malavika Mohanan, who makes her debut in Telugu cinema with this film, earned about ₹2 crore. She plays the role of Bhairavi in the movie. Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays Prabhas’s love interest, Bessy, is said to have been paid between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore.

“ REBEL STAR PRABHAS “ – A brand that delivers every time and once again stamps his authority across the box office 🙏🏻🔥 Theatres are going full house with strong word of mouth pouring in for the #TheRajaSaab 💥💥 — https://t.co/cjyFm4JKDv…#BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/TCvcQ7sRgX — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab Box Office Start & Prabhas’ Upcoming Lineup

The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory, the same banner that distributed Adipurush in the South Indian states. The company faced heavy losses with Adipurush, so expectations from this film were high.

Early numbers for The Raja Saab have been encouraging. According to reports, the film made ₹9.15 crore net from paid previews on Thursday. With GST included, the gross touched ₹10 crore.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is juggling multiple major projects at the moment. He is currently working on the cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The Raja Saab Plot

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who seeks to reclaim his ancestral property for financial gain. But the palace of his predecessors holds many secrets. The Raja Saab now has to brace for impact as an evil force lurks in the dark.

Check out the trailer of The Raja Saab below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dileep & Mohanlal Starrer Malayalam Action Comedy Film Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News