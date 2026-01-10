Once again, Prabhas has proven his stardom by delivering a strong start for a movie, which was considered his least hyped outing after Radhe Shyam in the post-Baahubali 2 era. Yes, The RajaSaab has managed to pull off a strong start at the Indian box office. Considering the standard set by the actor, the opening is a bit underwhelming, but in isolation, it looks solid, as the collection managed to surpass the 60 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did The RajaSaab earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As we reported yesterday, the Tollywood biggie managed to gross 15.31 crores through opening-day pre-sales. Furthermore, despite initial word of mouth being mixed to poor, it enjoyed good footfalls through spot bookings in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Karnataka. Response in all other states was below par. Regarding occupancy, the film had an average occupancy of 57% yesterday, which was quite good. In Tamil, it was 23%, followed by a disappointing 16% in Hindi.

Backed by strong support in the Telugu market, The RajaSaab scored a solid 63.3 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It equals 74.69 crore gross. It’s a really good start considering the disappointing promotional assets and overall pre-release buzz. Also, it reinstates that Prabhas is the king of big openings.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 9.15 crores

Day 1 – 54.15 crores

Total – 63.3 crores

Registers the 6th biggest opening for Prabhas!

With 63.3 crores, The RajaSaab has registered the sixth biggest opening for Prabhas at the Indian box office. It surpassed Radhe Shyam (43.1 crores) to claim the sixth spot.

Take a look at Prabhas’ top openings in India (net):

Baahubali 2 – 121 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 95.3 crores Salaar – 90.7 crores Saaho – 89 crores Adipurush – 86.75 crores The RajaSaab – 63.3 crores Radhe Shyam – 43.1 crores

Fails to make history in the horror-comedy genre

The Prabhas starrer, being a pan-India film, was expected to beat Stree 2‘s 64.8 crores and record the biggest opening in the horror-comedy genre. Unfortunately, it missed the feat by a small margin of 1.5 crores. Even in paid previews, Prabhas’ film failed to overtake Stree 2. For those who don’t know, Stree 2 had scored 9.4 crores in paid previews, thus staying just ahead of The RajaSaab’s 9.15 crores.

