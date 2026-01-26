Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are beaming with pride as their Republic Day release, Border 2, is flourishing! The epic war action drama clocked a half-century on Sunday. The best is yet to come, as it has witnessed the best advance booking sales today. Scroll below for the day 4 box office update!

Border 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking

Forget Bollywood, there’s no intense competition at the Indian box office. Anurag Singh’s directorial is making the most of the opportunity, dominating the screens all across the nation. As of 11 PM on January 25, Border 2 registered advance booking sales of 27.05 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 4.

Sunny Deol starrer sold 8.72 lakh tickets across 15.8K shows nationwide. At the national cinema chains (PVR, INOX & Cinepolis), Border 2 has sold 4.98 lakh tickets for Republic Day via advance booking. PVR registered 2.47 lakh ticket sales via pre-sales. On the other hand, INOX sold 1.78 tickets, and Cinepolis witnessed 73K admissions.

One of the most important circuits across the nation is Maharashtra. It has been allotted the maximum number of shows (4K) and has clocked pre-sales of 6.47 crore alone for Republic Day. Interestingly, with half the number of shows (2.1K), Delhi-NCR has registered advance booking worth 6.34 crores for day 4.

Will Border 2 score the highest Monday at the post-COVID box office?

One thing is confirmed, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer will cross the 50 crore mark again today. But the real battle is against Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which holds the title of the biggest Monday in Bollywood in the post-COVID era. Anurag Singh’s directorial must earn 59.25 crores+ to steal the #1 spot. However, the second spot is confirmed as it will easily beat Animal (44.47 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 Mondays of Bollywood post-COVID (net):

Tiger 3 – 59.25 crores Animal – 44.47 crores Gadar 2 – 38.7 crores Stree 2 – 38.4 crores Sikandar – 33.36 crores Jawan – 32.92 crores Pathaan – 26.5 crores Dunki – 24.32 crores Dhurandhar – 24.3 crores Saiyaara – 24.25 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

