Border 2 has been released in theatres worldwide to a highly favorable response. Even before the Republic Day holiday, the epic war action drama is already creating dhamaka at the box office. But will it create history for Sunny Deol, beating Gadar 2 and scoring his biggest opener ever? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Border 2 is selling tickets like hotcakes!

According to the live update, Border 2 has sold 26.9K tickets in the last hour. With critics and audiences sharing rave reviews, word of mouth is growing stronger with every passing hour. Anurag Singh’s directorial has already surpassed expectations in advance booking. All eyes are now on the spot bookings, which could very well help it push beyond the expected boundaries.

As per our early predictions, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer was eyeing an opening of around 35 crores. But looking at the current trends, it could successfully touch the 40 crore mark!

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office Day 1

Gadar 2 made a fantastic start at the box office, registering morning occupancy of 36.73%. The admissions improved with positive reviews, but it was also facing a direct clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Border 2 is enjoying a freeway. Not only is it the only Republic Day release in Bollywood, but there’s also no other significant competition, as even Dhurandhar is nearing its saturation.

On the other hand, the pre-sales for Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s co-starrer on BookMyShow wrapped up with 404K ticket sales. On the other hand, Gadar 2 had sold 548K tickets on BMS in advance booking. The gap is considerable.

Sunny Deol is confirmed to score his second highest-opening day, crossing Jaat (9.62 crores) by a massive gap. But will he rewrite history by beating Gadar 2 (40.10 crores)? There’s a huge scope, but the evening and night shows will majorly contribute to the potential victory.

Take a look at the highest Sunny Deol openers below:

Gadar 2: 40.10 crores Jaat: 9.62 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana: 7.75 crores Ghayal Once Again: 7.20 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: 7.10 crores Singh Saab The Great: 5.50 crores Chup: 3.06 crores

