Sunny Deol starrer Border 2 has entered the 100 crore club within 3 days of its box office run. The epic war action drama has recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday. It has also emerged as Varun Dhawan’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the early trends.

Border 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends!

According to early trends, Border 2 earned 50-52 crores on day 3. It saw an impressive improvement from 40.59 crores collected on Saturday. Word of mouth is strong, leading to impressive footfalls at single screens and in urban centres.

The overall box office collection will land around 122.69-124.69 crores after 3 days. Anurag Singh’s directorial has swiftly entered the 100 crore club, becoming the first Bollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat. The best is yet to come, as tomorrow is Republic Day and it will register another big day!

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 40.59 crores

Day 3: 50-52 crores (estimates)

Total: 122.69-124.69 crores

Emerges as Varun Dhawan’s 3rd highest-grossing film in history!

Within 3 days of its Indian run, Border 2 has surpassed as many as 6 Bollywood films of Varun Dhawan. The list includes Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kalank, ABCD 2, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan has delivered his 3rd highest-grossing film in India. Tomorrow, Border 2 will hopefully take over the #1 spot and set new benchmarks.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dilwale (2015): 148 crores Judwaa 2 (2017): 138 crores Border 2 (2026): 122.69-124.69 crores (estimates) Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 116.6 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 107 crores Kalank (2019): 81 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 85.25 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 79.02 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 78 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 70.17 crores

