Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 has surpassed all expectations at the box office. It has achieved its biggest target, which was to record the highest single day on Republic Day. The Bollywood epic war action drama has achieved many other milestones. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Moves way past the 175 crore mark in India

The content has very well struck the chords with the audience. Cine-goers only have good things to say about Anurag Singh’s directorial. According to early trends, Border 2 earned around 59-61 crores on day 4. The Republic Day boost led to an impressive jump in collection, likely pushing it beyond the 60 crore mark.

The overall collection in India will wrap around 188.89-190.89 crores net after 4 days. Tomorrow, it will officially enter the 200 crore club, the first for Hindi cinema in 2026. That’s not it; Sunny Deol’s biggie has also surpassed every single first weekend grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. It performed way better than War 2, which ranked #1 with earnings of 179.25 crores in its 4-day extended weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 35 crores

Day 3: 57.20 crores

Day 4: 59-61 crores

Total: 188.89-190.89 crores (estimates)

Records the second-highest Republic Day collection in Bollywood!

Border 2 has achieved another massive milestone. It has surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to record the second biggest Republic Day at the box office. Anurag Singh’s directorial remains only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Take a look at the highest collection in Bollywood on Republic Day (net earnings):

Pathaan – 70.5 crores Border 2 – 59-61 crores (estimates) Fighter – 41.2 crores Padmaavat – 32 crores Sky Force – 31.6 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 52: Needs Only 3.06 Crores More To Set A New Record In Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News