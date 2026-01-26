Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is picking up every single opportunity to enjoy a boost. Despite strong competition from Border 2, Ranveer Singh starrer has entered the top 5 highest week 8 collections in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 52 update!

Dhurandhar is giving a tough fight to Border 2

According to estimates, Dhurandhar added 1.35 crores* to the kitty on day 52. The screen count has decreased due to the arrival of Border 2, but it still maintained strong momentum on the 8th Sunday. Compared to 1 crore* collected on Saturday, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer enjoyed another 35% jump.

The total collection in India has surged to 888.95 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 1048.96 crores after 52 days.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Day 50 – 55 lakhs

Day 51 – 1 crore

Day 52 – 1.35 crores*

Total – 888.95 crores

Will it rewrite history in Hindi cinema, yet again?

In only 3 days of the 8th weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed 2.90 crores. It has crossed Drishyam 2 (2.84 crores) to enter the top 5 week 8 collections in Hindi cinema. The Bollywood spy action thriller will enjoy a Republic Day boost today. And then there are still three more days for the conclusion of the 8th week. Dhurandhar is 3.06 crores away from beating Uri: The Surgical Strike and conquering the #1 spot.

Take a look at the highest week 8 collections in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5.96 crores Stree 2: 5.01 crores Pushpa: The Rise: 3.25 crores Chhaava: 3.12 crores Dhurandhar: 2.9 crores (3 days)

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (52 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 888.95 crores*

India gross – 1048.96 crores*

ROI – 295%

Overseas gross – 290.45 crores

Worldwide gross – 1339.41 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

