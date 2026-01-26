Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is picking up every single opportunity to enjoy a boost. Despite strong competition from Border 2, Ranveer Singh starrer has entered the top 5 highest week 8 collections in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 52 update!
Dhurandhar is giving a tough fight to Border 2
According to estimates, Dhurandhar added 1.35 crores* to the kitty on day 52. The screen count has decreased due to the arrival of Border 2, but it still maintained strong momentum on the 8th Sunday. Compared to 1 crore* collected on Saturday, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer enjoyed another 35% jump.
The total collection in India has surged to 888.95 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 1048.96 crores after 52 days.
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 218 crores
- Week 2 – 261.5 crores
- Week 3 – 189.3 crores
- Week 4 – 115.7 crores
- Week 5 – 56.35 crores
- Week 6 – 28.95 crores
- Week 7 – 16.25 crores
- Day 50 – 55 lakhs
- Day 51 – 1 crore
- Day 52 – 1.35 crores*
Total – 888.95 crores
Will it rewrite history in Hindi cinema, yet again?
In only 3 days of the 8th weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed 2.90 crores. It has crossed Drishyam 2 (2.84 crores) to enter the top 5 week 8 collections in Hindi cinema. The Bollywood spy action thriller will enjoy a Republic Day boost today. And then there are still three more days for the conclusion of the 8th week. Dhurandhar is 3.06 crores away from beating Uri: The Surgical Strike and conquering the #1 spot.
Take a look at the highest week 8 collections in Hindi cinema (net collection):
- Uri: The Surgical Strike: 5.96 crores
- Stree 2: 5.01 crores
- Pushpa: The Rise: 3.25 crores
- Chhaava: 3.12 crores
- Dhurandhar: 2.9 crores (3 days)
Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (52 days)
- Budget – 225 crores
- India net – 888.95 crores*
- India gross – 1048.96 crores*
- ROI – 295%
- Overseas gross – 290.45 crores
- Worldwide gross – 1339.41 crores
- Verdict: Super-Duper Hit
*estimates, official figures awaited.
