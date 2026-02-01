After giving Venkatesh his highest-grossing film with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, director Anil Ravipudi has done the same for Chiranjeevi. The Tollywood veteran suffered a major blow with the failure of Bhola Shankar, leading to a two-year hiatus. The two-year wait was worth it, as he has now delivered a major success with Anil in the form of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Not just in India but even at the overseas box office, the film has smashed records. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer generated strong pre-release buzz, leading to a strong international start. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, it found support from the ticket-buying audience. Powered by strong numbers in North America (USA and Canada), the film became a big success in the overseas market within a few days.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the overseas box office in 20 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has earned 42.15 crore gross at the overseas box office in 20 days, as per Sacnilk. Out of this, a solid 30.62 crores have come from North America alone. As of now, the film has almost concluded its run, with daily earnings below 10 lakh. The ongoing week is likely to be the final week of the Chiranjeevi starrer.

With 42.15 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is currently Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. The second position is held by Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with 30 crores. Compared to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi’s latest release is 40.5% ahead, which is a good enough margin.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi’s top grossers in the overseas market:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 42.15 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 30 crores Waltair Veerayya – 29 crores Khaidi No. 150 – 26.3 crores Godfather – 20 crores

More about the film

The Tollywood was theatrically released on January 12. It also stars Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Sachin Khedekar, and others. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was made at an estimated budget of 200 crores.

