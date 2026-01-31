Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest-grossing film among all Sankranti releases of 2026. Backed by good promotional assets, the film built strong pre-release buzz, which was reflected in a strong start. Despite mixed reviews, it was well received by the audience during the festive season, helping the film score big. Eventually, it became Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film and a worldwide box-office success. However, it might miss the actor’s much-awaited milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

Coming straight to the latest numbers, the Tollywood action comedy entertainer has earned 203.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 19 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 239.59 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 42.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at 281.74 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 203.05 crores

India gross – 239.59 crores

Overseas gross – 42.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 281.74 crores

No triple century for Chiranjeevi?

A few days ago, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu became Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film globally, surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (252.54 crores). After beating Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy comfortably, the target for the 300 crore milestone looked achievable, but now, with daily collections coming down, it looks out of reach. From the present position, the film needs 18.26 crores more to score a debut triple century for Chiranjeevi, which is unlikely to be covered.

Nonetheless, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu recently became the highest-grossing film among films of Tollywood’s senior stars. It surpassed 256.02 crore gross at the worldwide box office to achieve the feat.

More about the film

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, and Harsha Vardhan in key roles. It was released in theaters on January 12. The action-comedy entertainer is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

