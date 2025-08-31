Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha is gearing up for release. It is a Tamil film, and it seems that he has stepped away from his home market of Malayalam, appearing only in a cameo in recent times. His last theatrical release as a protagonist was not in Malayalam either, but in Telugu with Lucky Baskhar.

Coming back to Kaantha, the film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and is set in 1950s Madras as a period drama. Bhagyashri Borse takes on the role of the female lead, while P. Samuthirakani appears in a prominent role. Rumours about the film’s plot have been circulating online, and we have taken a closer look at them to compile this article.

Plot

Basically, the film is an ego clash between a director and a lead actor. Director Ayya, played by Samuthirakani, was once a close friend of Chandran, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Ayya helped, motivated, trained, and believed in Chandran’s abilities when he was a nobody, and thus played a prominent role in Chandran’s later success. However, once Chandran became a prominent star, their relationship began to falter.

At this point, the first horror film in Tamil was set to begin production. The film, initially titled Shaantha, was a female-centric project in which Chandran was also cast. But differences between Ayya and Chandran spilled into the production. Chandran seemingly took over the director’s duties, sidelining Ayya and altering the plot in the process. Even the film’s title was changed to Kaantha. What will be the final outcome of this project? And what happens along the way?

Real-life Connections and Inspiration

As mentioned before, several social media users have been promoting the idea that this film is inspired by the real-life incidents of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. A Reddit thread even goes a step further, claiming it was “prepared through research and family interactions.” However, there is no official confirmation of this.

What Really Happened with M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar?

It all began with a blackmailer disguised as a journalist, C. N. Lakshmikanthan. He extorted money from the rich and powerful by threatening to expose their secrets. If someone on his list refused to pay, he would publish damaging stories about them, at least according to Reflections. In November 1944, Lakshmikanthan was attacked by unknown assailants. Before his death, he gave a dying declaration to the police in the presence of his lawyer.

Those targeted by Lakshmikanthan included Bhagavathar and comedian N.S. Krishnan. As a result, they and others were accused of conspiracy and arrested for the murder. Both Bhagavathar and Krishnan were initially sentenced to life imprisonment in 1945. However, in 1947, the Privy Council in London acquitted them of all charges. Despite being released, Bhagavathar was unable to regain his lost stardom.

Is Kaantha inspired by this real-life incident?

From the looks of the teaser and plot synopsis, it is highly unlikely that the film has any direct connection to this particular event or character. At best, certain elements might have been inspired by this story, but Kaantha is certainly not a full-fledged adaptation of these real-life events.

Release Date and Rumours of Postponement

As of now, Kaantha is officially scheduled to release on 12th September 2025. However, a rumour reported by 123 Telugu claims that the film’s release might be pushed to October, specifically the third week, to coincide with the Diwali festival.

