Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with his upcoming film, Kaantha, which promises to blend history, music, and powerful storytelling. The film has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. Now, fans have something big to look forward to — the teaser is all set to release on Dulquer’s birthday.

The film is expected to offer a unique experience as it dives into the life of one of Tamil cinema’s earliest icons. From its first poster visuals, everything about Kaantha looks grand. Here’s a quick look at three major things we already know about the film.

1. Kaantha Is Based On The Life Of A Tamil Cinema Legend

Kaantha is a biopic based on M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, one of the first superstars of Tamil cinema. Known for his musical talent and massive fan following in the early days of Indian films, Bhagavathar’s life had both fame and personal challenges. In 1937, the actor was cast in Chintamani, the first Tamil film to run continuously for a year.

Dulquer steps into his shoes in this period drama set in 1950s Madras. The film is expected to show his rise to stardom and the world of music and movies during that era, all brought to life with beautiful visuals and attention to detail.

I got to play a timeless role in a timeless story ⏳✨ I couldn’t ask for a bigger gift to celebrate my 13 years in the industry. Grateful to the entire team of #Kaantha and to the wonderful audiences who have given me all the love and encouragement any actor would dream of !… pic.twitter.com/gy59OdMpb8 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) February 3, 2025

2. Dulquer Salmaan & Rana Daggubati Join Hands For The Project

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Dulquer himself alongside Rana Daggubati. A strong team is working behind the scenes to ensure the story is told with care and quality.

Rana recently praised DQ’s performance and involvement, saying, per Times of India, “Kaantha wouldn’t exist without Dulquer Salmaan.” The Lucky Baskhar star reportedly went deep into character prep, transforming both physically and emotionally to bring Bhagavathar to life.

Thrilled to unveil #KAANTHA , an epic collab with my dear friend @RanaDaggubati @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm bring you a unique blend of storytelling and innovation. Many thanks to the wonderful @VenkyMama for gracing us at the Puja ! Cameras rolling soon! pic.twitter.com/AjC1wTLpjT — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 9, 2024

3. The Teaser Of Kaantha Is Locked & Loaded

The teaser, which runs for 2 minutes and 14 seconds, has been cleared by the censor board. It’s set to release on July 28, 2025, giving fans the first look at Dulquer in this unique role. The movie will fall under the category of UA 13+, which makes it suitable for most audiences.

With Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan continues his streak of choosing bold, diverse roles that push creative boundaries. If the teaser lives up to expectations, this could be one of the defining films of his career.

