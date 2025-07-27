Superstar Rajinikanth is returning to the big screen with the highly-anticipated Coolie, an upcoming action-packed Tamil film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is set to be released in theatres on August 14, 2025, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. Recently, the director revealed some important details that only increased the excitement surrounding the film.

Will Lokesh Kanagaraj Follow His Usual Filmmaking Style For Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is renowned for creating action thrillers with gritty narratives, and Coolie will follow this pattern. Many wondered if he would soften his usual style to match Rajinikanth’s more family-oriented persona. However, Kanagaraj stated that no such compromise had been made, even though he incorporated some new adjustments.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Kanagaraj stated there is “no compromise on violence.” The director assured, “It’s gonna be a violent film.” Meanwhile, he also mentioned that Coolie will trigger all the emotions that a family audience would want. He further shared, “At the same time I don’t want to lose my grip on the film also. I don’t want to do a PG-13 film… But I have avoided lot of other things.”

“I have not used guns and drugs, and all in this film, the so-called godowns, nothing like the usual format… But still it’ll have lots of adrenaline rush and all,” Lokesh Kanagaraj added. This means Coolie will have a balance of emotions and high-voltage action, making it a treat for both hardcore Rajini fans and action lovers.

Coolie Will Likely Face Strong Competition From War 2

Coolie will also face intense competition at the box office. The movie will release on the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2. Yash Raj Films has already booked most of the IMAX screens worldwide, which might Coolie’s reach in a premium format. However, it is important to note that this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet and is only part of an ongoing speculation around the two awaited movies.

Still, the film can bank on its strong star power with a powerful cast including Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. Add to that music by Anirudh Ravichander, Kanagaraj’s direction, and production by Sun Pictures. Coolie looks all set to create waves. With no compromise on action and Rajinikanth in full form, Coolie promises to be a film that will keep audiences hooked. As the release date gets closer, excitement is only building higher.

