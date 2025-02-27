Lucky Bhaskar gave Dulquer Salmaan a much-needed box office success in 2024 after its release. The film served as a fitting response to trolls who mocked him following the failure of his 2023 Malayalam action thriller, King of Kotha.

Even after its release on Netflix, Lucky Bhaskar continued to trend on BookMyShow for several days. At the box office, the film grossed an impressive ₹115.05 crore, a remarkable feat considering Telugu is not Dulquer Salmaan’s home market.

Since day one, the film has also been a major success in streaming. According to CineJosh, it debuted at #1 in over 15 countries during its first week on Netflix’s Top 10 list—an almost unbelievable achievement. In its second week, it secured the #2 spot globally, with a staggering 17.8 billion minutes viewed.

Now, Lucky Bhaskar has reached another milestone, becoming the first South Indian film to remain on Netflix India’s Top 10 Movies list for an incredible 13 consecutive weeks.

Lucky Bhaskar is directed by Venky Atluri and stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sachin Khedekar, Sai Kumar, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Tinnu Anand, Raghu Babu, Manasa Chowdary, Maganti Srinath, Ramki, and Sarvadaman Banerjee and others. The film features cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The story follows an ordinary bank employee who unexpectedly amasses immense wealth. It is a rags-to-riches tale that explores how sudden prosperity impacts his personality. As he navigates his newfound fortune, he faces the question: Is he becoming the very person he once despised? The film delves into the challenges he must overcome due to his massive wealth and unveils the mystery behind how he acquired it.

