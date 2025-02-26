Rashmika Mandanna seems to be the favorite star for controversies to get lined up around with each film. From getting criticized for her South Indian accent in the blockbuster film Chhavva to facing criticism for claiming to be from Hyderabad, even though she was born in Virajpet, Karnataka she often finds herself in some or the other trouble.

She is now facing backlash for allegedly ignoring Tollywood, as she has been featured only in Bollywood films.

She last appeared in the Hindi-language historical action film Chhaava, which is based on the life of Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna. She was last seen in the Telugu film Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Her last few films include Goodbye (2022), Mission Majnu (2023), and Animal (2023), while Mission Majnu and Goodbye did decent business at the box office. Animal grossed between ₹905 crore and ₹917 crore worldwide. This made it the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

She is well known for her attitude towards not acknowledging her roots and not praising the Kannada film industry but after she featured in Telugu films like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade she always said she belongs to the Telugu film industry.

Additionally, rumors of her dating Vijay Devarakonda and not talking about Tollywood anymore and only praising Bollywood music and films got her fans to troll her yet again. While the speculations are rife that she is going to be part of Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Rahul Sankrityan, an official announcement is awaited. Besides this film, assuming she is really part of, there is no Telugu lineup for Rashmika and this makes fans wonder why a lot of heroines from the South move to Bollywood after becoming successful from the films made in the South Indian languages.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has another Bollywood movie Sikandar, which is a Hindi-language action film written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film stars Salman Khan in the title role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The film’s music rights were acquired by Zee Music Company. The film’s songs are composed by Pritam. The film will theatrically be released worldwide on 28 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid.

