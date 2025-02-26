Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, continues to mint fantastic numbers. After a mind-blowing second weekend, the film is doing extremely well on weekdays and has already crossed the 500 crore milestone. Yes, you read that right! The Bollywood magnum opus has entered the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office on its day 12. Also, It is just a couple of days away from becoming the highest-grossing historical film in Indian cinema.

Chhaava earns big on the second Tuesday!

The Laxman Utekar directorial is earning big numbers globally. In the second weekend, it earned over 130 crore gross and stunned everyone. Even on weekdays, it is refusing to slow down. On the second Tuesday, day 12, it amassed another 22.69 crore gross in India. Overseas, it earned around 5 crore gross. Overall, it minted 27.69 crore gross yesterday.

Enters the 500 crore club

In India, Chhaava has grossed 439.95 crores (372.84 crore net) so far. Overseas, a total of 76.94 crores have come in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 516.89 crore gross. With this, Vicky Kaushal has scored his first 500 crore grosser globally. Also, it’s the first 500 crore grosser from India in 2025.

The way Chhaava is moving ahead, the 700 crore milestone is locked, and it might go even further in the lifetime run. One thing is clear: there will be no disturbance until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives on Eid.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 372.84 crores

India gross- 439.95 crores

Overseas gross- 76.94 crores

Worldwide gross- 516.89 crores

Inches away from becoming the biggest historical film!

Currently, among Indian films based on history, Padmaavat is at the top with a worldwide gross of 560 crores. With 516.89 crores already in, Chhaava needs just 43.12 crores more to beat it and become the highest-grossing historical film in Indian cinema. This feat will be accomplished in the next two days.

