Arjun Sarja starrer Blast has emerged as a box office success. The Tamil martial arts drama is enjoying strong word of mouth, driving excellent momentum. It has now emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. Read the exciting day 7 report below!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected 2.75 crore net on day 7. It maintained a stable hold, with a routine drop of only 20%. There has been competition from Karuppu, which is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. But Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan co-starrer is the leading choice of cine-goers.

The total box office collection in India reaches 23.75 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 28 crore. Arjun Sarja starrer was made on a reported budget of 10 crore. It has registered returns of 32% in the last 7 days and gained the plus verdict.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 4.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 3.60 crore

Day 6: 3.45 crore

Day 7: 2.75 crore

Total: 23.75 crore

Set to beat Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil!

Blast has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 and secured the 9th spot. It now needs only 6.38 crore more in the kitty to beat Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and climb up the ladder.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 186.9 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Blast: 23.75 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

Blast Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 23.75 crore

ROI: 32%

India gross: 28 crore

Overseas gross: 7.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 35.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

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