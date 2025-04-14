Dil Madharasi, Sivakarthikeyan’s highly-anticipated action-thriller movie with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss, is set for big-screen release this year! The film marks their first collaboration, generating massive excitement among fans. The new movie comes after Sivakarthikeyan’s much-loved performance in the blockbuster hit Amaran.

Fans have long been waiting to see the actor join hands with Murugadoss, who is known for delivering multiple massive hits. Dil Madharasi is bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies and promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle poised to rule the box office. Amidst soaring anticipation, the makers have announced the film’s release date on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Dil Madharasi is to arrive in cinemas on September 5, 2025. The makers announced the release date with a post that read: “The date is locked for the ultimate action. The Mad and Massy ride of #Madharasi is coming – from September 5th in theatres worldwide! #Madharasi / #DilMadharasi IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 5th #MadharasiFromSep5”

The date is locked for the ultimate action 🎯 The Mad and Massy ride of #Madharasi is coming – from September 5th in theatres worldwide 🔥#Madharasi / #DilMadharasi IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 5th ❤‍🔥#MadharasiFromSep5#SK23@Siva_Kartikeyan @ARMurugadoss… pic.twitter.com/uNGpVF2GmZ — Sri Lakshmi Movies (@SriLakshmiMovie) April 14, 2025

The release date announcement comes after makers dropped a glimpse of the movie’s title, already igniting excitement for the film and the spectacle it promises to deliver. In addition to Sivakarthikeyan appearing in an intense action avatar, Dil Madharasi, boasts a star-studded, power-packed cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth.

It is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies. The film features editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin and Dhilip Masters. Sudeep Elamon handles the film’s cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander elevates the music score. Dil Madharasi hits the screens on September 5th, 2025.

