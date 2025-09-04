Over the years, Varun Dhawan has not only established himself as Bollywood’s heartthrob but also B-town’s dancing powerhouse. From high-energy party anthems to mesmerizing romantic tracks, the Bhediya star has won the hearts of fans (and choreographers) with his infectious energy, effortless moves, and magnetic screen presence. In this article, we will look at five iconic tracks where Varun Dhawan had us hitting the dance floor in no time!

1. Disco Deewane (Student of The Year)

Varun debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, and Disco Deewane became the ideal opening to a groovy journey that would become the signature tadka in most of his films. This foot-tapping number brought back the disco fever, and Varun’s sharp moves alongside co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra immediately caught everyone’s attention. Varun made it clear that as a newcomer, he wasn’t just there to act but also to dance his way into audiences’ hearts.

2. Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania)

With Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan gave us another massive party anthem, which quickly became the nation’s go-to weekend jam. Paired once again with Alia, Varun showcased slick choreography and boundless enthusiasm. The track cemented his image as the life of the Bollywood party and showed how effortlessly he could lead a full-blown dance number.

3. Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Reviving an evergreen classic is no easy feat, but Varun and Alia showed how it is done in Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Tamma Tamma Again. The iconic footwork, paired with Varun’s ever-so-vibrant chemistry with Alia, made this revamped version a viral sensation. The actor’s control over rhythm, beats, and ability to blend old-school style with modern flair made him an immediate standout.

4. Rangisari (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

A slightly refreshing change from his typical high-octane choreography, Rangisari from Jugjugg Jeeyo showed a different side of Varun Dhawan on the dance floor. The actor tapped into a more sensual and artistic side of his dance persona. His sizzling chemistry with Kiara Advani, coupled with a colorful, magical aura, this romantic dance number adorned with graceful moves, showcased Varun’s magnetic stage presence.

5. Bijuria (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari)

Varun’s most recent offering on the dance floor, Bijuria from the upcoming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, reminded us once again why the actor reigns supreme when it comes to dance numbers. After Tamma Tamma Again, Varun also showcased how he is capable of revamping classic peppy numbers over and over again. With its catchy beats, electrifying choreography, and ideal Bollywood masala, Varun once again proved he is the king of the dance floor.

