After giving a hard-hitting social drama like Dhadak 2, Dharma Productions has shifted its gears as the production house comes up with a family entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and others in key roles, the romantic comedy film is garnering all the attention before the release, and it’s due to the recently released song, Bijuria. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dharma Productions retains the magic of Sonu Nigam’s evergreen voice!

Yesterday, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari dropped the Bijuria song from the film, and it stormed the internet in no time. The party track features Varun’s impeccable and fun moves and Janhvi’s sensuous avatar. Apart from all this, one of the major striking things about the song is that the original golden voice of Sonu Nigam has been retained, thus keeping the magic of the song intact.

Dharma recreates the magic of Bijuria!

For those who don’t know, Bijuria was originally released in 1999 as a part of Sonu Nigam’s Mausam album. It was a rage back then, and its popularity remained intact over the years. Even after 26 years, the track is making all the noise. Dharma Productions has paid tribute to Sonu Nigam’s evergreen voice by keeping him at the song’s heart. The track has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

At a time when remixes often harm the reputation of originals by replacing them, the production house has chosen authenticity by keeping the nostalgia and magic intact, while adding a freshness to cater to the younger generation. The success of this track from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari proves that the iconic voices never go out of style. Check out the Bijuria song right now!

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy entertainer is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025. It is written by Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra.

