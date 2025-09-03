Bijuria To Radha: When It's The Time To Disco, My Bareily Ke Bazaar Wala Jhumka Says Shava Shava

They say music is the best therapy! And trust me, I say this from personal experience, that whenever life gives you lemons and you are squeezing lemonades out of it, try sipping them with a foot tapping dance number, and you’ll suddenly know, life is fun if you have got the right beats to play! Thanks to Dharma Productions, we have plenty of them! Bijuria is an addition to this treasure box that we open when we are eager to change the dukhi-vibes of our zindagi! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is all set to arrive in the theaters on October 2, 2025.

No Dull Moment When You Tap Into Dharma Chartbusters!

Remember that moment when Naina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani admits that ‘Yaadein Mithaai ke dabbe jaisi hoti hain’ – you start binging on them! Even sadness in life is the same mithaai ka dabba, and the only rescue to this sugar rush is a foot tapping Dharma number – at least you can burn all those extra calories and look like Poo from K3G serving Good looks, good looks, and good looks!

Bijuriya Or Radha – My Khushi Is Double & Gham Is Aadha!

The latest foot-tapping number from Dharma Productions is from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Bijuria is added to this legacy, these chartbusters have always been helping me with an instant stress buster shot! I remember saying Shaava Shaava and grooving to those funky beats every time, and I remember dancing my heart out to Where’s the Party Tonight and It’s The Time To Disco!

Every Celebration Is Complete When It Hits A Dharma Track!

Right from dancing to What Jhumka at my best friend’s wedding to screaming my lungs out at Badtameez Dil at a random baaraat, because I could not resist, a Dharma track is always there to wind up a celebratory session, giving us moments that we remember!

A Formula That Screams Fun!

Well, this might not just be a coincidence that every Dharma Productions film has a party number that rules the party season and is a winner at birthdays, weddings, get-togethers, and reunions. This is a well-thought-out and structured formula that has been put to the test every time the production house aims to understand the pulse of the audience, and the kind of music that resonates with Gen-Z and millennials alike. At the last get-together, I witnessed a cute elderly couple grooving to Aunty Ji, and it is so heartwarming to see people connect to these songs and share a happy moment or two amidst so much going on in their lives!

Well, to be honest, all of our Badtameez Dil might have always found a soulmate in a foot-tapping Dharma song after every Saiyaan ji se break-up we’ve had! Because our inner child always wants to Rock N Roll with a Kaala Chashma! So, Where’s The Party Tonight?

