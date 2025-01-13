Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying an exceptional re-release at the Indian box office. The lifetime earnings have officially entered the 200 crore club. Despite competition from Game Changer, Pushpa 2, and others, it has scored a spectacular Sunday. Scroll below for day 10 update!

Witnesses another jump on 2nd Sunday

YJHD was re-released in theatres on January 3, 2024. It made an opening of 1.15 crores. But the best part is that the romantic comedy is continuously bringing more collections than it did on day 1. On day 10, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film raked in 1.30 crores.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has remained on similar lines as the previous day, which had garnered 1.40 crores. The re-release earnings now stand at 15.72 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of YJHD re-release below:

Week 1: 12.15 crores

Day 8: 0.80 crore

Day 9: 1.47 crores

Day 10: 1.30 crores

Re-release Total: 15.72 crores

Total Box Office Collection

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made collections of 190.03 crores during its run in 2013. Adding the re-release sum, the total earnings now stand at 205.75 crores.

The romantic comedy is now only 20.95 crores away from beating Chennai Express (226.70 crores) to become the third highest-grossing film of 2013. It will have to make total re-release collections of around 36 crores to achieve that feat, which looks difficult.

The highest a re-run has earned in Indian cinema is Tumbbad (37.34 crores gross), which was allotted a wide screen count. Given the current options at the ticket windows, that is impossible for Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani.

YJHD is the third highest-grossing re-release in India after Ghilli (26.50 crores) and Tumbbad (37.34 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

