Game Changer has witnessed some sigh of relief as the box office collections witnessed an upward trend on Sunday. The political action thriller starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani opened to favorable reviews and surpassed expectations in the Hindi belt. Scroll below to know the latest update on day 3.

Grows at a slow pace!

After an opening of 8.64 crores, Shankar’s directorial should have ideally touched the 10 crore mark on Saturday. But despite the decent reviews, the film has been facing negativity around its box office collection, which has impacted the footfalls. On day 3, there’s been a slight improvement of around 13% as 9.52 crores came in.

There are many competitors in the Hindi belt. Pushpa 2 continues its strong domination along with Mufasa: The Lion King, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, and Fateh. With so many roadblocks, the journey will be rocky for Game Changer. The opening weekend has concluded at 26.59 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 8.64 crores

Day 2: 8.43 crores

Day 3: 9.52 crores

Total: 26.59 crores

To show growth amid dwindling times is indeed a good sign. And it is to be noted that Game Changer has concluded its first weekend on a decent note amid all the negativity. The film will enjoy added benefit today due to Lohri celebrations in certain parts of the country. Tomorrow marks the Sankranti holiday, one of the biggest events for South films at the box office. It is to be seen whether Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer will continue the upward trend.

Stays behind Devara

Despite taking a better start at the box office, Ram Charan couldn’t beat the opening weekend of his RRR co-star Jr NTR’s Devara. It has collected 29.52 crores in the first 3 days.

Much ahead of The Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay led The GOAT enjoyed massive pre-release hype. However, the negative reviews spoiled the party. After a decent opening, it badly crashed at the box office, earning only 9.25 crores in its 4-day extended first weekend.

Game Changer is also facing negativity to a certain extent but has maintained its momentum in the Hindi belt so far. It has concluded its opening weekend almost 219% higher than The Greatest Of All Time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

