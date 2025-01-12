Sonu Sood has entered the world of directors with Fateh. The first Bollywood release of 2025 began its box office journey on a decent note. Despite strong competition at the ticket windows, there’s been a good jump in collections on the first Saturday. Scroll below for a detailed analysis on day 2.

Fateh was released in Indian theatres on January 10, 2025. It is facing competition from multiple Hollywood and South releases in the Hindi language. Apart from Pushpa 2, there is Mufasa: The Lion King, Game Changer, and Marco. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has also been re-released after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which is enjoying tremendous footfalls.

A good jump on Saturday!

Amid multiple competitors, Zee Studios came up with a smart strategy and released Fateh with a BOGO offer. Owing to the same, Sonu Sood starrer opened with decent box office collections of 2.61 crores net.

On day 2, the action thriller has seen a jump of 52% as it added 3.97 crores more to the kitty. The total collections after Saturday come to 6.58 crores.

Fateh is enjoying good word-of-mouth, with cine-goers raving about certain impactful sequences. Hopefully, the film will witness another boost today, with box office collections crossing the 5 crore mark.

More about Fateh

Apart from the director and writer, Sonu Sood is also the lead actor in the action thriller. The supporting cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu

Bhattacharya. The story revolves around a cyber mafia. The special ops officer, played by Sonu, busts a syndicate after falling into prey and going missing.

The film is Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli To Score 2nd Highest Re-Release Ticket Sales, Tumbbad Unbeatable At #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News