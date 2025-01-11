It’s the season of re-runs, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is joining the bandwagon this year. The 2000 musical romantic thriller returned to theatres on January 10, 2024. But it is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, which is enjoying more buzz. Scroll below for the latest update on ticket sales.

YJHD Ticket Sales

As per the newly introduced ‘trending’ feature on BookMyShow, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is set for another humungous day at the box office. In the last 24 hours, it has registered ticket sales of a whopping 44.94K. Despite new releases like Game Changer and Fateh, it is impressive to see Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone starrer enjoy a strong momentum. It has completed 8 days in theatres with collections of 13.05 crores.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Admissions

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel led Kaho Na Pyaar Hai re-release has registered footfalls of 7.35K in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow. The film was released on the perfect occasion, as HR celebrated his 51st birthday on January 10, 2024. However, it arrived on a regular working Friday, which could also be the reason behind lukewarm response. All in all, the word-of-mouth is not at par.

YJHD vs KNPH Ticket Sales

Despite its 9th day at the ticket windows, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has clocked in almost 511% higher footfalls than Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the last 24 hours. Clearly, it is the go-to choice of audience among the two re-releases.

It is now to be seen whether Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic comedy will continue its streak of success or whether Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will turn the tables in its opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

