Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry is truly sizzling. While they may not have signed any new movies together, fans are busy embracing their bond in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The re-release has maintained a good hold despite Game Changer & Fateh’s arrival. Scroll below for the day 8 box office collection!

Strong competition on the second Friday

There are videos of YJHD fans celebrating the romantic comedy in theatres nationwide. It made one of the best openings for re-releases in recent times. After a good first week, there are new releases that have taken over a massive chunk of the screen count. Apart from Pushpa 2, Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King, Game Changer, and Fateh are also competing in the Hindi belt now.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release witnessed a dip of 35% at the box office as it earned 90 lakhs on day 8. This is the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has fallen below the one-crore mark since its re-release. The overall 8-day total now concludes at 13.05 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of YHJD re-release below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 2.25 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores

Day 5: 1.48 crores

Day 6: 1.52 crores

Day 7: 1.40 crores

Day 8: 90 lakhs*

Total: 13.05 crores*

Total Box Office Collection

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had made lifetime earnings of 190.03 crores during its original run. Adding the re-release collections, the box office comes to 203.08 crores*. It is the fourth film of 2013 to have entered the 200 crore club after Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores), Krrish 3 (240.50 crores), and Chennai Express (226.70 crores).

*estimates, final figures awaited.

