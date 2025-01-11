Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, has opened really well at the Indian box office. With the actor coming with another magnum opus after RRR, fans were excited, and that excitement was clearly visible through the response at ticket windows. After enjoying pre-sales above 30 crore gross for the opening day, it was clear that the film would easily cross 50 crore net collection on day 1, and that’s what really happened. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Shankar, this political thriller had its selected regions where it was expected to perform well. Being a popular face in the Telugu market, the film was expected to rake in big moolah in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and that’s what exactly happened. However, the performance in the Hindi belt is a real surprise as it has exceeded all expectations.

The Telugu version of Game Changer has contributed well over 40 crores, contributing the biggest chunk of the collection. Inclusive of all languages, the film has clocked a day 1 collection of 54 crore net at the Indian box office. Considering it’s a non-holiday regular Friday release, this is a really good start, and from here, it must grow over the weekend.

With 54 crores in the kitty, Game Changer has registered the biggest opening among Sankranti releases. Before this, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru held the record since 2020. For those who don’t know, Sarileru Neekevvaru earned 45.70 crore net on the opening day. As we can see, the film comfortably surpassed this number.

RRR remains the actor’s biggest opener, with a gigantic collection of 134 crore net. But if we talk about non-SS Rajamouli films, Game Changer has registered the highest day 1 collection for Ram Charan. Still, there’s a long way to go. As the film is a costly affair, it’ll need to pull off a massive total in the first few days.

