Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown, featuring one of the most talented actors of the current generation, Timothee Chalamet, is heading towards a significant milestone in North America. The film surpassed Tupac’s biopic All Eyez on Me on Wednesday. It earned a decent number again on Thursday, inching closer to an interesting feat for musical biopics ever in the United States. Scroll below for its latest box office updates.

The musical biopic surpassed All Eyez on Me’s $44.9 million domestic haul on its third Wednesday to become the #14 highest-grossing ever at the US box office. The 2024 release is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald; the film portrays the legendary singer through his earliest folk music success until the considerable controversy over his use of electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Timothee is also one of the producers of the film and has been immensely praised for his performance.

After opening to positive reviews at the Dolby Theatre in LA in early December last year, A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres. The film clashed with Robert Eggers’ horror flick, Nosferatu. However, the biopic is doing well and progressing at its own pace. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals the film dropped -55.4% from last Thursday and collected an estimated $854K on its 3rd Thursday.

Timothee Chalamet’s movie has clocked in more numbers than Wicked and Moana 2. These two films have been dominating the box office chart since their release. A Complete Unknown earned the #4 spot on Thursday, while Wicked rounded up the top 5 by staying at #5, while Moana 2 was pushed out of the top 5 and ended up at #6.

After Thursday, James Mangold’s film had reached a $45.9 million cume at the US box office. It will reportedly become the 13th musical biopic ever in the United States to cross the $50 million mark. Furthermore, the biopic is eyeing a $60 million—$70 million run in North America.

The musical biopic was named one of the top 10 films of 2024 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. Elle Fanning, who plays Sylvie Russo in the movie based on Suze Rotolo, Bob Dylan’s girlfriend at the time, received the Best Supporting Actress award from the National Board of Review.

A Complete Unknown was released on December 25.

