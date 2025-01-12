Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s super-hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is showing tremendous trends at the box office. Hands down, it is one of the most successful releases in Indian cinema. The romantic comedy has now surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli to score the second-highest ticket sales for a re-run. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial was re-released in Indian theatres on January 3, 2024. There are ample options at the ticket windows – Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Marco, Game Changer, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release, among others. But YJHD is finding its niche audience, regardless of all the competitors.

In 9 day of its theatrical run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has made estimates box office collections of 14.45 crores. It has also helped the film’s overall earnings to enter the 200 crore club.

Second-highest ticket sales for a re-release

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has unlocked another massive milestone as it has clocked second-highest ticket sales for a re-release film on BookMyShow. It has registered footfalls of 570K so far and left behind Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which witnessed 535K admissions during its re-release.

Take a look at the highest ticket sales among re-releases on BMS:

Tumbbad: 1075K YJHD: 570K Ghilli: 535K Rockstar: 300K Murari: 258K

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still needs 88% higher ticket sales to surpass Tumbbad and take the #1 spot, which is difficult. However, the re-release has been super successful so far and deserves to be celebrated.

Profits

The 2013 romantic comedy is made on a budget of 45 crores.

Here’s how we calculate profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

The overall box office collections currently stand at 204.48 crores. This means Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has already raked in profits of 354%.

