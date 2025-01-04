Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, has started its re-release journey on a rocking note. Ever since the rerun was announced, fans have been excited, and that enthusiasm has been clearly reflected in the box office numbers. The film has managed to smash the second-best opening for a Bollywood re-release after Tumbbad. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

Originally released in 2013, YJHD has built a loyal fan following over the years, and it won’t be an overstatement to say that the film has emerged as a modern-day cult in the romantic drama genre. Everything about the film felt right during its initial release, be it performances, writing, production value, or music. Now, even after 11 years, the magic has remained intact.

Released across a limited number of screens in India, the re-release edition of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened to an almost packed house at several locations. In some places, capacity issues were reported. Such a reception resulted in a superb 1.25 crore net (estimates) collection at the Indian box office for day 1.

In the past, we have seen some re-releases starting with 10 or 20 lakh and earning big in the long run. Here, the opening itself is huge, so one can expect Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to cross the 10 crore mark comfortably.

With 1.25 crores in the kitty, YJHD has registered the second biggest opening for a Bollywood re-release, after Tumbbad’s 1.65 crores. But one thing to be noted here is that the makers of Tumbbad invested a solid amount in marketing its re-release, and it even enjoyed a massive screen count. In the case of YJHD, the screen count is very limited, and there has been no special marketing for it.

Talking about the total collection, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani now stands at 191.28 crore net at the Indian box office and needs just 8.72 crores to enter the 200 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Pushpa 2’s Week 4 Scores 59% Higher Collection Than Baby John’s Week 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News