Bigg Boss 19 is again full of high drama and new twists. After Zeishan Quadri’s sudden eviction in Week 7, the house is still recovering from the shock. But before anyone could relax, Bigg Boss introduced a brand-new nomination task that completely shook up the game once again.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 8 Nomination Task

This time, the task came with a fun twist called the Pani Puri Task. Nehal Chudasma, the current captain of the house, was safe from nominations and received a special power to save one contestant. She became the stall owner while the rest of the housemates had to feed pani puris to the contestants they wished to nominate.

Kya gharwale handle kar payenge nominations ki spicy pani puri? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka episode raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/WKfwBeNqLd — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 13, 2025

Gaurav nominated Tanya, Malti, and Neelam, while Neelam nominated Gaurav, Farhana, and Pranit. As the task went on, arguments broke out. Malti and Mridul got into a heated exchange, followed by a major clash between Amaal and Abhishek.

By the end of the task, five contestants were in danger. However, Nehal used her captaincy power to save Farhana Bhatt from the list. Consequently, the top five Week 8 nominations are Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar.

Behes, blame aur breakdowns! Nominations ke baad ghar mein badla mahaul aur aane lagi group mein daraar. 😥 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/x7aCDkEiI2 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 14, 2025

Voting lines are now open until Thursday at 10:00 AM, and fans can vote for their favorite Bigg Boss 19 contestant using the JioHotstar app to save them from elimination.

Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Shakes Things Up

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode turned out to be another eye-opener. Salman Khan gave some strong feedback to the contestants. Malti Chahar was criticized for her attitude, Neelam Giri was reprimanded for keeping quiet, and Tanya Mittal was questioned for using the sympathy card too often.

Iss Weekend ka Vaar, gharwaale bataayenge kaun hai ghar mein chamcha iss baar? 🤔 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch Now: https://t.co/wpGGfH0z0T#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/hHahGErcrZ — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the eviction of Zeeshan Quadri last week is still making waves on the internet, particularly because he was already in the danger zone along with Ashnoor Kaur. His sudden eviction left fans in a tizzy and emotional.

With Neelam, Gaurav, Malti, and Mridul being shortlisted this week, the Weekend Ka Vaar next time will be a thrilling one. The viewers will get to know soon who survives the vote and who exits from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

