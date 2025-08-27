Bigg Boss 19 has started with full drama, surprises, and shocking twists. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24, 2025, with a grand introduction of contestants from TV, film, and social media industries. Only being a handful of days after the premiere, the house has already seen fights, emotional moments, and even the first round of elimination nominations.

Bigg Boss 19: First Week Nominations Bring Drama

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss asked all contestants to gather in the assembly room for the first nominations of the season. Everyone had to name the housemates they thought did not deserve to continue in the game. This led to heated arguments, tears, and unexpected twists. Tanya Mittal was left in tears after being nominated by Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, while Awez also cried.

Farrhana Bhatt, who is occupying the secret room, joined the task by giving her insights on the offered reasons for the nominations. In the end, the following seven contestants were nominated: Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Natalia Janoszek.

Bigg Boss 19: Step-Wise Guide For Voting

If you want to save your favourite contestant from elimination, here is how you can vote:

1. Open the JioHotstar app and log in.

2. Search for Bigg Boss 19 and go to the show page.

3. Click on the “Vote Now.”



4. Choose the contestant you want to save by clicking on their name or picture.



As a reminder, the voting lines will remain active until Friday, 29 August, at 10:00 AM. The participant with the fewest votes will be removed from the house.

For the audience out there, Bigg Boss 19 is streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Fans can also watch the live 24/7 feed on JioHotstar.

