Pankaj Dheer was a veteran Indian actor best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the television series Mahabharata. The role left a lasting mark, making him a beloved figure whose popularity endured long after the show ended, so much so that fans worshipped him in two temples. Sadly, the actor passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer, leaving a deep void in the lives of his loved ones. Keep scrolling for more.

Besides Mahabharata, the late actor appeared in several period drama series, including Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, and more. He was also seen in a few Hindi movies, including Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah. His son Nikitin Dheer is also a known face in showbiz, especially for playing Thangaballi in Chennai Express.

Worshipped as Karna: Pankaj Dheer’s Enduring Legacy

Back in 2020, in an interview with India Forums, Pankaj Dheer revealed how much he was loved and adored by the fans for playing Karna, and it continued years after the show ended. He revealed, “Even in the history books of school, if they have a reference to Karna, they have my picture there. So, as long as these books will be printed in school, I will always be their reference as Karna.”

Pankaj Dheer’s idol as Karna is worshipped in two temples.

The late actor also revealed he is worshipped in Karnal and Bastar. Dheer said, “I also have two temples where there is Puja done every day. I am worshipped there in Karna mandir. I have been to those temples. One is in Karnal and one is in Bastar.” Dheer added, “There is an eight-foot-tall statue of mine, and people come there and worship it. When I go there, people love me from the bottom of their hearts. This goes to show that they have accepted me as Karna. This becomes very difficult for others to play that role again. I have been offered a lot of roles in other versions of Mahabharat, but I refused it. I have played Karna, and that is it for me. It is not about money. I can make money otherwise. But I don’t want to confuse my fans. It won’t be justice to my fans.”

About Mahabharat

Mahabharat aired on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990. It was directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra. Pankaj Dheer and the other actors left an everlasting mark on the viewers’ minds with their performances.

Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) announced with deep sorrow that Pankaj Dheer, former Chairman of their Trust and ex-Hon. The General Secretary passed away on 15 October 2025. He had cancer. His colleagues and people from the industry mourn his death.

