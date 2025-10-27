Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has found acceptance among its target audience and has surprised everyone with its strong run. Released on Diwali, the film has ended its 6-day extended opening weekend with superb numbers, emerging as a success story at the Indian box office. In fact, it has almost touched the 50 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Bollywood romantic drama was released alongside a biggie, Thamma, which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite the clash and poor reviews from critics, it has managed to attract its audience so far. Yes, it received a significant boost due to the Diwali festivities, but even after Diwali, it continues to bring in solid numbers.

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

On the first Friday, day 4, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 6.41 crores. On day 5, it witnessed an upward trend, scoring 7.55 crores. On day 6, it jumped further and earned 8.3 crores. Overall, it earned 22.26 crores between Friday and Sunday. Speaking about the total sum, the film concluded its 6-day extended opening weekend by earning 48.34 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 57.04 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Total – 48.34 crores

Becomes Harshvardhan Rane’s highest-grosser!

With 48.34 crores in the kitty, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat comfortably surpassed Sanam Teri Kasam. For those who don’t know, Sanam Teri Kasam earned 44.55 crore net (including rerun) at the Indian box office. By beating Sanam Teri Kasam, it has become Harshvardhan Rane’s highest-grossing film ever.

Considering the trend and hold in the B and C centers, the romantic drama has the potential to surprise us more by entering the 100 crore club. Let’s see how things proceed today onwards.

