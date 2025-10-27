Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma is churning out good numbers at the box office, and the horror comedy might soon enter the successful zone. While the budget of the film is yet to be known, it is expected to be anywhere near 100 crore. Interestingly, in any case, the film is expected to claim the hit verdict at the box office, looking at its pace!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Super Hit!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s first hit film at the box office, which actually turned superhit was his debut film itself. Vicky Donor, which was released in 2012, earned 40 crore at the box office in its lifetime and claimed a superhit verdict for itself!

Thamma Box Office VS Ayushmann Khurrana 1st Super Hit

While Thamma, in six days, stands somewhere near 100 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s first super hit film, Vicky Donor, churned out a profit of 900% at the box office. The comedy film was mounted on a controlled budget of only 4 crore, and it went ahead to earn 10 times more than its budget!

While the budget of Thamma is yet not known, it needs to earn at least 10 times more than its budget to match Vicky Donor’s brilliant box office performance. However, this will be impossible since the speculated budget of Thamma, might be almost 25 times higher than Vicky Donor!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Last Super Hit

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s last super hit at the box office arrived in 2019. Bala was mounted on a budget of 35 crore and earned 116.38 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of almost 233% at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

