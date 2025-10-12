Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is a force to be reckoned with in theatres. The epic period mythological action drama had recently surpassed Jolly LLB 3. In only 24 hours, it has now left behind Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the Hindi box office. Check out the day 10 box office report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 10

There’s no prominent competition in Bollywood, and Hombale Films’ creation is making the most of the opportunity. According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 minted 14.37 crores on day 10. It enjoyed an impressive 102% jump in earnings, compared to 7.10 crores earned on the second Friday.

The net box office collection at the Hindi box office reaches 131.57 crores after 10 days. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 155.25 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (Hindi net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 7.10 crores

Day 10: 14.37 crores

Total: 131.57 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Sikandar

With a fantastic growth on the second Saturday, Rishab Shetty’s film has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It has crossed Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) like a cakewalk. Today, the Kantara prequel will comfortably beat Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and steal the 7th spot.

There is also no evident competition until the arrival of Thamma on Diwali 2025. Kantara Chapter 1 has a huge opportunity to debut in the 200 crore club, given the pace is highly favorable at the box office. If that happens, it will also enter the top 5.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 131.57 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 10

Net collection: 131.57 crores

Gross collection: 155.25 crores

