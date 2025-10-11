Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB 3 is now aiming for the success verdict. There’s strict competition at the ticket windows due to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1. But the black comedy legal drama managed to clock some growth on the fourth Friday. It is also close to axing one of Akshay Kumar’s 2014 hit. Scroll below for the day 22 updates!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 garnered 56 lakhs on day 22. It saw a favorable growth of 47% compared to 38 lakhs earned on Thursday. There’s also no new release until the arrival of Thamma and other Diwali releases on October 21, 2025. This will allow Arshad Warsi co-starrer some more days to mint moolah, although on the lower end.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 110.79 crore net after 22 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 130.73 crores. Akshay Kumar’s biggie is mounted on a reported budget of 120 crores. It has recovered 92.32% of the estimated cost and is slowly pacing towards the success tag.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.23 crores

Day 22: 56 lakhs

Total: 110.79 crores

Set to surpass Akshay Kumar’s 2014 hit

Back in 2014, Akshay Kumar’s Holiday concluded its lifetime at the Indian box office accumulating 112.65 crore net, and gained the hit verdict. Jolly LLB 3 is now only 1.86 crore away from surpassing that mark. Despite a slower pace, Star Studio 18 production continues to achieve mini milestones in its theatrical journey.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 110.79 crores

Budget recovery: 92.32%

India gross: 130.73 crores

Overseas gross: 29.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 160.13 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

