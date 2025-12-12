Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has finally broken the biggest record on OTT. The film has been streaming on Prime Video for six weeks, and in six weeks, it has managed to become the most-viewed Indian film on OTT, surpassing every single film that arrived this year on any OTT platform.

Surpasses Jewel Thief & Kesari Chapter 2

Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic managed to surpass the total views of the most-viewed non-Netflix film Kesari Chapter 2 and the most-viewed Netflix film Jewel Thief. It would be interesting to see if the film still stays in the top 5 for another week.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict Week 6

Kantara Chapter 1, in its sixth week of streaming on Prime Video, garnered a viewership of 2 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of December 1 – 7, 2025, as per Ormax data.

Here are the most-viewed Indian Films Of 2025. The list includes all the films that arrived on OTT in 2025, whether they arrived in theaters first or were a direct OTT release .

Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): 18.9 Million Views Jewel Thief (Netflix): 18.2 Million Views Kesari : Chapter 2 ( JioHotstar ): 18.1 Million Views Coolie (Prime Video): 17.4 Million Views Housefull 5 (Prime Video): 13.6 Million Views Tourist Family ( JioHotstar ): 13.1 Million Views Lokah : Chapter 1: Chandra ( JioHotstar ): 10.5 Million Views Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.4 Million Views Raid 2 (Netflix): 12.3 Million Views 10 Million Views Saiyaara (Netflix):

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the mythological epic streaming on Prime Video.

Week 1: 3.5 million views

Week 2: 4.1 million views

Week 3: 3.3 million views

Week 4: 2.8 million views

Week 5: 3.2 million views

Week 6: 2 million views

Total: 18.9 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax, and Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 or top 10 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

