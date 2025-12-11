Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra in key roles, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. It was lucky enough to find a free run of one additional week due to the postponement of Akhanda 2, but it failed to make the most of it. Tomorrow (December 12), Akhanda 2 arrives in theaters, thus leaving Ram’s movie with minimal shows. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer was released on November 27. It garnered decent reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it witnessed a decent word of mouth. Unfortunately, it failed to capitalise on it. After Akhanda 2 got postponed from December 5, the film did make some moolah, but the overall total remained underwhelming.

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The daily collection of Andhra King Taluka has fallen below 50 lakh, and yesterday, on day 14, it scored 41 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 22.68 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 26.76 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 18.6 crores

Day 9 – 60 lakh

Day 10 – 1 crore

Day 11 – 1.15 crores

Day 12 – 45 lakh

Day 13 – 47 lakh

Day 14 – 41 lakh

Total – 22.68 crores

Akhanda 2 to dent Andhra King Taluka’s run

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is witnessing a grand release tomorrow. In the Telugu market, it’s going to dominate the show count, thus cutting off the final legs of Andhra King Taluka. Due to this, the film is expected to enter the third week with negligible collections, and it might even struggle to reach 25 crore net collection.

Even if it somehow crosses the 25 crore mark, it appears certain that the film will conclude its run with a net collection of below 30 crore. It’ll be a big setback for those who are associated with the film as it was reportedly made on a budget of 56 crores.

